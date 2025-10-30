Life in orbit: Bringing space to the classroom through gaming

What does it truly mean to live in space? To wake up in microgravity, repair failing systems, and make sure there’s enough oxygen to breathe, while orbiting Earth at 27,000 kilometers per hour?

For most of us, that experience will remain a dream. But through Life in Orbit, a student-developed interactive game, players can now step into the shoes of an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and experience life among the stars.

Created by high-school innovator Abheek Shukla, Life in Orbit is a Unity-based educational simulation that transforms real astronaut experiences into a hands-on, immersive adventure.

The project blends Abheek’s passions for space science, engineering, and programming into a learning tool that inspires curiosity and creativity. “I wanted to design something that not only entertains,” says Abheek, “but also teaches players about the challenges and wonder of living in orbit.”

In Life in Orbit, players begin their day as an astronaut, floating through the ISS modules. The tasks they receive are drawn from authentic NASA procedures and daily routines — fixing power failures, managing oxygen supply, conducting scientific experiments, and even preparing meals in zero gravity.

Every system in the game is based on real-world references. For example, the Oxygen Generation Assembly is modelled in 3D after the actual system used on the ISS, while puzzles like Power Distribution or Trajectory Correction are inspired by real engineering principles and physics concepts.

The game’s design emphasises problem-solving, STEM learning, and realism. Players must understand how thrust, energy, and atmosphere management work to succeed.

It’s not just about clicking buttons—it’s about learning why each system matters and how astronauts rely on technology and teamwork to survive in orbit. “I researched astronaut interviews, NASA documentation, and ISS schematics,” Abheek explains. “The goal was to make it accurate enough to teach science, but simple enough for anyone to play.”

Beyond its technical foundation, Life in Orbit reflects a broader educational vision: making science accessible through play. The game introduces young learners to physics, engineering design, and systems thinking—concepts often seen as intimidating in the classroom.

By turning them into interactive challenges, Abheek transforms complex ideas into engaging, visual experiences. Teachers and students can use the game as a gateway to discussions about orbital mechanics, human physiology in space, or renewable life-support systems.

Currently available on Itch.io, Life in Orbit has already drawn interest from educators and peers who see its potential as both a classroom aid and a spark for future scientists.

With each update, Abheek continues to refine the visuals, improve the user interface, and expand the number of tasks and experiments players can perform aboard the station.

“Space is the ultimate classroom,” Abheek says with a smile. “It teaches resilience, precision, and teamwork. I wanted Life in Orbit to capture that — to make every player feel the thrill of discovery.”

Through creativity and code, Life in Orbit brings the cosmos a little closer to Earth—reminding us that the next generation of explorers might just start their journey on a computer screen.