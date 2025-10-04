LIC AAO 2025 prelims answer key to be released soon | Check steps to raise objections

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is expected to release the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) prelims answer key 2025 by October 10, roughly a week after the exam, following past trends.

Candidates can download the official answer key PDF from the LIC website at licindia.in .

How to raise objections against LIC AAO answer key 2025

Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key can challenge it through the official objection window. Here’s the step-by-step process:

Visit licindia.in



Click on the LIC AAO answer key 2025 objection window link



Log in using registration number and date of birth



Select the questions for which you wish to raise objections



Upload supporting documents in PDF format



Pay the required fee for each objection and submit



Save a copy of the submitted objection for reference





LIC AAO prelims 2025: Exam analysis

According to candidates, the LIC AAO prelims 2025 was moderately difficult overall. Section-wise insights:

Reasoning: 35 questions (Moderate difficulty)





Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions (Moderate difficulty)





English Language: 30 questions (Easy)





In addition to the official key, unofficial answer keys are also available on various educational portals. Candidates can download these PDFs, calculate their tentative scores, and gauge performance before the official results are announced.

LIC AAO 2025 result date and next steps

The LIC AAO prelims result 2025 is likely to be declared by the second or third week of October, about one to two weeks before the Mains exam, which is scheduled for November 8, 2025.

Once released, results will be available on the official website at licindia.in .

Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for updates and detailed information on the AAO recruitment process.