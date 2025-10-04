LIC AAO 2025 prelims answer key to be released soon | Check steps to raise objections

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is expected to release the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) prelims answer key 2025 by October 10, roughly a week after the exam, following past trends.
Candidates can download the official answer key PDF from the LIC website at .
How to raise objections against LIC AAO answer key 2025
Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key can challenge it through the official objection window. Here’s the step-by-step process:
Click on the LIC AAO answer key 2025 objection window link
Log in using registration number and date of birth
Select the questions for which you wish to raise objections
Upload supporting documents in PDF format
Pay the required fee for each objection and submit
Save a copy of the submitted objection for reference
LIC AAO prelims 2025: Exam analysis
According to candidates, the LIC AAO prelims 2025 was moderately difficult overall. Section-wise insights:
Reasoning: 35 questions (Moderate difficulty)
Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions (Moderate difficulty)
English Language: 30 questions (Easy)
In addition to the official key, unofficial answer keys are also available on various educational portals. Candidates can download these PDFs, calculate their tentative scores, and gauge performance before the official results are announced.
LIC AAO 2025 result date and next steps
The LIC AAO prelims result 2025 is likely to be declared by the second or third week of October, about one to two weeks before the Mains exam, which is scheduled for November 8, 2025.
Once released, results will be available on the official website at .
Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for updates and detailed information on the AAO recruitment process.