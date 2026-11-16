Library book procurement scam: DVAC conducts raids across seven places in TN

Chennai: Stepping up its investigation into the Tamil Nadu public library book procurement scam, the DVAC authorities on Monday launched coordinated searches across seven locations in the state.
The raids are part of an ongoing probe into a multi-crore scam involving the fraudulent purchase of AI-generated, plagiarised, and overpriced books for state public libraries, official sources said.
DVAC teams are searching offices and residences linked to implicated publishers and library officials across seven locations, following up on earlier record seizures at Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore.
The latest crackdown comes in the wake of strict directives from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, which ordered the DVAC to register a formal First Information Report (FIR) under the Prevention of Corruption Act and freeze the bank accounts of suspected publishing houses, including "Agal Vilakku Pathippagam", which allegedly supplied books for the Public Libraries in Tamil Nadu.
The alleged irregularities came to light after prominent writers and researchers flagged that thousands of volumes stocked in state libraries -- most notably at the newly inaugurated Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore -- contained AI-generated text, fabricated references, invalid ISBNs, and fictitious author profiles, all procured at heavily inflated prices.
Following the revelations, the state government suspended five library officials and began removing thousands of suspect titles from public shelves across Chennai and Coimbatore. PTI SNR SNR K
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.