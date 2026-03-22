Librarian turning pages against odds: Jyotsna’s journey from polio-stricken childhood to award-winning advocate

Struck by polio as a toddler and forced to crawl through much of her childhood, Jyotsna’s life began with challenges that could have easily crushed hope. Yet she rose from poverty, disability, and repeated setbacks to become an award-winning librarian and a respected community leader. From the moment her mother sold her jewellery to buy medicines for her treatment to the decades she later spent working alongside renowned nephrologist Dr HL Trivedi, Jyotsna’s journey is a story of resilience, , and an unbreakable determination.
When she was barely one year old and had just started learning to walk, she developed a high fever. The fever subsided, but it quietly stole something far more precious—her ability to walk. A month later, when the family returned to their village, her father took her to a doctor.
“The doctor examined me and told my father that your daughter has polio. Massage her legs regularly. In that moment, an ordinary childhood disappeared,” said Jyotsna.
While Jyotsna was still struggling with the disease, her younger brother also contracted polio. Suddenly two children in the family were fighting the same debilitating illness.
Jyotsna’s father worked as a carpenter and earned just enough to keep the household running. Medicines were expensive and often out of reach. Yet her mother refused to surrender to helplessness.“My mother sold her jewellery to purchase medicines.” But the challenges kept mounting as Jyotsna’s mother began struggling with serious mental health issues. Slowly, the responsibility of caring for the household and younger siblings began shifting onto her.
After graduating, a professor encouraged her to study library science at Gujarat Vidyapith, where she passed with a first division. She trained at the university for six months before applying to the Ahmedabad Textile Industry’s Research Association (ATIRA). Initially, a librarian doubted whether she could manage the physically demanding work due to her disability.
However, department head P C Shah, supported her, asking colleagues to hire her and assuring them he would take responsibility for her work. “Gradually I learned every aspect of library work,” she says. She spent one year and six months there, handling most of the library’s operations. Doubt had slowly transformed into respect.
Just when life seemed to stabilise, another setback arrived. At 35, Jyotsna travelled to Visakhapatnam for surgery. She said, “The surgery was successful but during physiotherapy, the doctor fractured my hand and foot”. The complications forced her to undergo another surgery and left her physically and emotionally shattered. “I had lost so much courage that I did not step out of the house,” she says.
A turning point came when her former colleague Renuka Dave invited her to join the NGO Chetna. Jyotsna stepped out again. While working there, she pursued a Master’s in Library Science from Bhavnagar University, travelling every weekend and graduating with first class.
In 2001, she met Dr H L Trivedi of Kidney Hospital, Ahmedabad, who, impressed by her determination, hired her on December 3—World Disability Day. She later became the hospital’s librarian, supporting research, journals, conferences and international publications for over two decades.
Over the years, her commitment earned numerous recognitions. In 2026 she received the prestigious Best Librarian (Differently Abled) Professional Award at the HSLACON National Conference.
Her achievements extend beyond her profession. She actively works to empower other Divyang individuals through organisations such as ‘FA International’ and ‘Apang Ekta Samiti’. Through these groups she helps organise educational support, cultural events, sports competitions, and travel tours for people with disabilities.
This story is reported by Dilip Singh Kshatriya of The New Indian Express.