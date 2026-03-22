Librarian turning pages against odds: Jyotsna’s journey from polio-stricken childhood to award-winning advocate

Struck by polio as a toddler and forced to crawl through much of her childhood, Jyotsna’s life began with challenges that could have easily crushed hope. Yet she rose from poverty, disability, and repeated setbacks to become an award-winning librarian and a respected community leader. From the moment her mother sold her jewellery to buy medicines for her treatment to the decades she later spent working alongside renowned nephrologist Dr HL Trivedi, Jyotsna’s journey is a story of resilience, , and an unbreakable determination.

When she was barely one year old and had just started learning to walk, she developed a high fever. The fever subsided, but it quietly stole something far more precious—her ability to walk. A month later, when the family returned to their village, her father took her to a doctor.