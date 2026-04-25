LG Sinha chairs J-K education council meeting in Jammu, reviews key reforms

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a meeting of the higher education council here and reviewed key reforms aimed at transforming the Union Territory's higher education sector.
The council deliberated on a range of strategic initiatives, including the implementation of the 'Design Your Degree' (DYD) programme, integration of information technology and artificial intelligence into academic curricula, promotion of entrepreneurship and skill-based education, and development of human capital in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat, officials said.
The lieutenant governor stressed the need for effective on-ground implementation of DYD, skill development and AI-driven programmes across higher educational institutions.
He also called for enhanced coordination between central and UT institutions to ensure a cohesive and future-ready education ecosystem.
"We must establish benchmarks aligned with both national and international standards to position Jammu and Kashmir's education sector as a model of excellence," Sinha said.
Vice Chairman, J&K Higher Education Council, Prof Dinesh Singh underscored the importance of higher education in realising human potential, stating that institutions must focus on societal service and improving student productivity.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.