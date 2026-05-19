LG Saxena reconstitues Ladakh police recruitment board for transparent hiring

Leh: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena approved the reconstitution of the Ladakh police subordinate service recruitment board on Monday, saying the step reflects the UT's commitment towards ensuring fair, transparent and merit-based recruitment opportunities for the youth.
Addressing the significance of the move, Saxena said, "The administration is committed to providing every youth of Ladakh with equal and transparent opportunities in public service."
The decision was taken following a proposal submitted by the police headquarters in Ladakh, in view of administrative changes and the unavailability of certain members of the board earlier, officials said.
The move aims to ensure the smooth and timely conduct of recruitment examinations in the police department, they added.
The reconstituted board will conduct recruitment examinations for all notified Group 'B' non-gazetted posts, including Sub-Inspector (Level-6C), and Group 'C' posts, including Constable (Level-02) cadre and Follower Level-SL-2 posts in the Ladakh Police, they said.
A credible and professionally managed recruitment system would further strengthen the confidence of aspiring candidates and create greater employment opportunities for the local youth, the LG added.
The reconstituted board will be headed by DIG Leh-Kargil Range Koshal Kumar Sharma as Chairman, while SSP Traffic Ladakh Vikas Kumar will serve as Member Secretary. Other members include SP Security Fulzele Piyush Nirakar, SP Leh Raam R, SP Kargil Nitin Yadav, DySP DAR Leh Padma Dorjey and DySP Headquarters Kargil Anayatullah.
According to officials, the board has been mandated to ensure a fair, transparent, technology-enabled and merit-based recruitment process through the Transparent Recruitment Process.
The recruitment mechanism will incorporate biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, digital attendance systems, online applications and other technological safeguards approved by the board to maintain integrity and credibility in the selection process.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.