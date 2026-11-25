Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated a multi-utility indoor sports arena at Sainik School Nagrota here, and called upon cadets to uphold the legacy of service and sacrifice, asserting that the country's future is in safe hands.
Sinha said the facility would provide year-round training opportunities in sports such as badminton, basketball and table tennis, and help nurture future Olympic aspirants, military leaders and nation-builders.
"Sports play a vital role in developing leadership, discipline, resilience, teamwork and the ability to take quick decisions under challenging circumstances," he said while addressing cadets and faculty members.
"Dream big, work hard and serve the nation," the lieutenant governor told the cadets, urging them to focus on continuous self-improvement rather than merely winning medals.
He expressed confidence that some cadets could one day represent India at the Olympic Games, referring to the country's growing achievements in international sports and initiatives such as Khelo India.
Congratulating the ICICI Foundation for establishing the arena through its corporate social responsibility initiative, Sinha said nation-building is a collective responsibility involving the government, educational institutions, industry and society.
He said similar partnerships could significantly benefit educational institutions, particularly in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
Recalling the vision behind the establishment of Sainik Schools, the lieutenant governor said these institutions had played an important role in nurturing leadership, discipline, national unity and commitment to the Armed Forces.
He urged the cadets to regard the military uniform as a symbol of service, responsibility and sacrifice rather than personal prestige, and said their success was intrinsically linked to India's success.
Earlier, Sinha laid a wreath at the Shaurya Samarak and paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the unity, sovereignty and integrity of the country.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.