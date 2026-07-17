"Let your humility equal your knowledge": Zanzibar Prez at IIT Madras Convocation

"The establishment of IIT Madras Zanzibar... reflects a shared belief that knowledge should know no borders and that excellence should never be confined by geography. It demonstrates what becomes possible when nations choose partnership over isolation, collaboration over competition, and shared ambition over narrow interests," said Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, speaking at IIT Madras' 63rd Convocation on Friday as the event's Chief Guest.

A total of 3,518 degrees were awarded to 3,106 students, including 511 PhDs, during the ceremony. The graduating cohort comprised 812 BTech, 302 Dual Degree BTech, 617 MTech, 201 MS, 143 MSc, 123 MA, 84 MBA, 53 Executive MBA, 32 PG Diploma graduates and 511 doctoral scholars, including 16 joint PhDs with international universities.

Addressing the graduating students, Dr Mwinyi said that they were entering a world being transformed by artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology and quantum technologies, but added that technological progress must be accompanied by responsibility.

"As graduates of one of the world's most foremost institutions of science and technology, your knowledge is extraordinary; let your humility be equal to it. As you design the technologies of tomorrow, I hope you can ask yourselves a simple, yet profound question: Not what you can build, but also whose lives can be improved by that," he said, in his address.

He added that every great innovation presents humanity with a choice, whether to deepen inequality or expand opportunity, or divide communities or unite them. "That choice belongs not to technology itself, but to those who create it," he noted.

The Zanzibar President said that what impressed him most about IIT Madras was not only its academic excellence but also its culture of innovation that translates research into startups, jobs and societal impact. He said that the IIT Madras Zanzibar campus has become a symbol of international cooperation, bringing together students from Tanzania, India and several African countries to learn and innovate together.

Presenting the Director's Report, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said that the institute had completed a landmark year marked by expansion of its global footprint, research ecosystem and innovation initiatives.

He said that the IIT Madras Zanzibar campus currently has 130 students, with 51 per cent from Tanzania and the remaining from countries including Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Zambia and India. He added that the inaugural MTech batch had achieved 100 per cent placements in organisations such as SuperDoll, Zantel and Airtel.

Prof Kamakoti also said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had launched the IITM Global Foundation to support the institute's vision of becoming the world's first multinational university. He added that IIT Madras had announced an Applied AI Innovation Centre in Dubai Commerce City and a US$7.5-million Deep-Tech Hub in Menlo Park, California.

Highlighting academic achievements, he said that IIT Madras improved its performance in the QS Subject Rankings 2026, with four disciplines featuring among the world's top 50. The institute also retained its position as India's top engineering institution while strengthening its research, entrepreneurship and international collaborations.

The convocation also witnessed the unveiling of the layout of the IIT Madras Zanzibar campus, underscoring the institute's growing international presence. Department-wise degree distribution ceremonies were held following the main event, allowing graduates to receive their degrees in person.

The institute said that the graduating class included 16 scholars who received joint doctoral degrees with international partner universities, reflecting IIT Madras' expanding global academic partnerships.

Congratulating the graduating students, Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Madras, said that the presence of the Zanzibar President at the convocation symbolised the deepening educational partnership between India and Zanzibar.

He said that IIT Madras continues to strengthen its global standing, citing its top position in engineering education rankings, its place among the world's top 170 universities in the QS World University Rankings, four subjects in the global top 50, and an innovation ecosystem that has incubated over 560 startups with a combined valuation exceeding Rs 74,000 crore.

"Viksit Bharat is much more than two words, and much more than a GDP target. A developed India means an India where every citizen has dignity, opportunity, quality education and healthcare, and a fair chance at a good life. It is a mission to turn growth into inclusion, talent into leadership, and possibility into achievement," Dr Goenka said.