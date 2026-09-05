‘Let students decide what they think is true’: OLF panel on ideology in education

Chennai: The Odisha Literary Festival (OLF), eastern India’s flagship literary event organised by The New Indian Express, kick-started with a great pomp. When debates over the Left and Right dominate public discourse, the more important question may be what happens inside classrooms; whether students are being taught to examine ideas or simply inherit them.

This question took centre stage at the OLF 2026 during a discussion titled ‘Ideology in Academics: Left, Right, Who is Right?’, featuring author Ratan Sharda and Makarand R Paranjape, Sri Aurobindo Chair (Hon) at Vedere University, moderated by Ravi Shankar.

Paranjape shifted the discussion from the familiar Left-versus-Right binary to the purpose of education itself.

“When we speak about the ideology of education, the real question is what is the function of education,” he said. Is education meant to free students from ideology, make them question ideology, or develop the critical capacity to decide which ideas should be adopted and which should not?

He pointed to the motto of Vidya Bharathi schools — ‘Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye’ (That is knowledge which liberates) — and used it to ask what education should actually liberate students from. Drawing from Indian texts and their often-complicated contexts, he argued that simply invoking India’s ancient intellectual traditions or claiming a return to a glorious civilisation is not enough.