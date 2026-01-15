Let ethics guide your success, TN higher education minister tells graduates

CHENNAI: Describing empathy as the strongest bridge between knowledge and humanity, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Sunday urged graduating students to ensure that professional success and technological advancement are guided by compassion, ethics and a sense of social responsibility.

He was addressing the 15th Convocation of BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology held on its campus. “Education is not merely about earning a qualification, but about discovering one’s purpose,” Chezhiaan said, calling upon graduates to uphold constitutional values, integrity and inclusivity.

At the convocation, a total of 2,991 students were awarded degrees including 65 Ph.D. scholars, 774 postgraduate students and 2,152 undergraduates. As many as 63 students were honoured with gold medals for securing top ranks in their respective disciplines – 38 from undergraduate programmes and 25 from postgraduate courses. While 759 graduates received their degrees in person at the ceremony, 2,232 students participated online.