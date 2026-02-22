Lessons from Cricket ON and OFF the Field | Karthik Jeshwanth | Former Indian First-Class Cricketer

A

Karthik Jeshwanth (Guest): My belief is that every child has a right towards sport, not necessarily cricket in any sport and you may ask why?

Sports develop character, sports develop personality and the last, and the most important thing which a sport can do is make a person fitter for the rest of his life. Imagine when a child takes up sport.

The one guaranteed thing, which he or she will take away from sport, whether they make it big in sport or bigger career in sport or not. The one thing, one takeaway would be that fitness culture, which is a must for a sport for most sport.

Once after your sport, you continue with this fitness culture, the entire population is fit and in any adversity towards the country, it is always better to have a fit population where compared to an unfit or a sick population.

This is one takeaway for the country in itself. I know our Prime Minister and India in as such, currently from the last 10, 15 years are giving a lot of importance towards sport for all sports.

That's a very good thing, and that's where we are seeing our performance at the world level, also in the Olympics and all that and we are planning to host the Olympics in 2036. Let's see how we progress towards that for the first time with lot of dreams and aspirations, they do get into the academy where rightly so, which all of us have done that, when we got into the sport. But we all reached our own levels.

Like destiny or your talent takes you to the levels where you deserve to be. You'll not get more or you'll not get less because it evens out. Coming to that, the change when we were playing or when I was playing, probably. I know that you're a lot younger than me. When I was playing, we just played for the love of the game and we didn't know that where it's going to take us, and we ended up wherever.



But currently what is happening is everybody who comes into the sport thinks that it's very easy, and especially the parents, as you know, that the disposable income of Indians have risen a bit now. Everybody thinks that sending their children to a particular sport and expecting them to reach the big, the real tops there.

It is not that let me explore how good I am at this and let me reach the end which I deserve to be, versus I when I pick up a bat, I would like to be a Virat Kohli or Tendulkar a a Suryavanshi, or iquickly, if I don't belong there. I need to become a Sundar Pichai or a Satya Nadella, so this patience part, or trying to be over smart and trying to reach the top.

As we all know, in every field, people who reach the top are very, very limited. But there's no harm in aspiring for that or being ambitious towards it. But we should also know the limitations and trying to look at that we should not miss out on the real life and what we are good at.

Some people just pick up the sport just because it's all so hunky dory, at the top, but they don't know the rigorous practices which get into it and the discipline and there are so many things which are important for you to reach there, apart from just being interested, passionate. Every child who comes and says that, the parent says that very ambitious, very passionate and all these things. But do they sustain that? Can they go through the rigours? Will they have that patience and that's what I feel that if you have all that and if you have the God-given talent.

I think you're in the right space. Otherwise you'll have to look where, like I always believe God gives us all of us something. So it's how quickly you identify and move towards that.