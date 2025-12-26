Leopard movement detected in densely-populated area of Thane
The forest department has intensified patrolling in the area and is in the process of setting up camera traps within the factory premises.
Thane: A leopard was sighted on Thursday afternoon in the densely populated Pokhran Road No. 2 area of Thane, leading to panic among residents, forest department officials said.

It was spotted in a shuttered factory near Bethany hospital, following which teams from the forest department and Vartak Nagar police station arrived at the site, he said.

"We have intensified patrolling in the area and are in the process of setting up camera traps within the factory premises to confirm the presence of the leopard and monitor its movement," forest department official Narendra Muthe said.

