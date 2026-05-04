Lengthy, statement-based NEET UG paper challenges students in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Around 1.45 lakh students wrote NEET UG exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday across Karnataka. It was held in a single session from 2pm to 5pm.

NEET UG exams are conducted for students who aspire to pursue medical stream, including MBBS, BDS and allied medical courses. These exams are conducted across the country and the question paper carries 180 questions with a total of 720 marks. Wrong answers carry a penalty of reduction in marks allotted for right answers.