Leh schools up to Class 8 reopen as normalcy returns after violent protests

Schools up to Class 8 reopened in Leh today, October 3, after more than a week of unrest and violent protests that left four people dead.

Authorities have also allowed shops to function and small buses to operate between 10 am and 6 pm under restrictions, as per a report by News18.

The order, issued by Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Shabbir Hussain on the directions of the district magistrate, said, “It is hereby ordered that all shops and schools up to Class 8 within Leh district shall remain open, and small buses (public transport) shall be permitted to ply between 10 am and 6 pm on October 3, subject to strict adherence to the restrictions laid down under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.”

Authorities have urged residents to cooperate and avoid public gatherings as security measures remain in place.

What triggered the unrest?

The violence followed protests by the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which had been holding a hunger strike since September 10 to demand statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Tensions boiled over when two of the 15 hunger strikers were hospitalised as their health worsened, sparking violence that resulted in casualties and the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita).

Magisterial inquiry ordered

On Thursday, the Ladakh administration announced a magisterial inquiry into the clashes. The probe will look into the causes of the violence, identify those responsible, and review the role of law enforcement.

Officials have assured that the inquiry will be completed within four weeks, with the goal of ensuring accountability and rebuilding public trust in the administration.