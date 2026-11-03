Left groups resist ABVP's bid to gain ground at Presidency

Kolkata: Left-wing student organisations on Tuesday staged a protest on the Presidency University campus on College Street here against the RSS affiliate ABVP's "attempts to establish presence" in the institute.
The agitators belonging to Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) and All India Students' Association (AISA), the student wings of the CPI(M), SUCI (Communist) and CPI(ML) Liberation, respectively, asserted that the campus would not be allowed to become a ground for right-wing political activities.
The students also protested against what they called "attempts to muzzle voices of dissent".
They also demanded that student union elections be held at the earliest.
Carrying flags and placards, the protesters raised slogans on these issues during the agitation.
"More than 200 students participated in the protest. We have submitted a memorandum to the university authorities over the issues," SFI's Presidency University spokesperson Beetan Islam said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.