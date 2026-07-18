Student groups join NEET protest at Jantar Mantar, demand Education Minister's resignation



"I am commencing my indefinite hunger strike starting today. I appeal to everyone: do not back down. This movement will only grow larger. They have made a grave mistake. I urge everyone to come to Jantar Mantar. Our movement will continue from here, and we will proceed with our march scheduled for July 20th," the CJP founder announced from the dias.

This comes after Wangchuk was taken away to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police this morning after completing 20 days of his hunger strike. The development came two days ahead of a proposed march to Parliament on July 20 by Wangchuk and his supporters.