Led by Yasir Kurikkal, kolkali to make first national impact at Delhi R-Day fete

KOZHIKODE: In a historic first, the traditional Mappila kolkali of north Malabar will be performed at the 76th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. A 12-member team from Kozhikode MM Higher Secondary School, led by renowned exponent Yasir Kurikkal, has arrived in Delhi on the invitation of the South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC), under the Union culture ministry.

While several folk and classical art forms from across the country have found space in the Republic Day parade over the decades, this is the first time kolkali, particularly the thekkan style, will be showcased on such a prominent national platform.