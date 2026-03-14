Another 177 Indians leave Lebanon as repatriation flights continue amid regional tensions

Beirut [Lebanon], March 14 (ANI): The second repatriation flight carrying 177 Indian nationals departed from Beirut, Lebanon, for New Delhi on Saturday amid the escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Beirut said the flight was arranged by the employer company of the passengers and that the mission remains committed to assisting Indian nationals in the country.

"The second repatriation flight, arranged by their employer company, carrying 177 Indian nationals, departed Beirut today for Delhi. The Embassy of India in Beirut wishes them a safe journey; the Team India in Beirut remains committed to extend best possible assistance to Indian nationals in Lebanon," the Embassy stated in its post.

Earlier, on March 11, the first batch of 177 Indian nationals was repatriated to Delhi on a charter flight arranged by their employer company.

According to the embassy, the group was seen off at Beirut International Airport by India's Ambassador to Lebanon, Noor Rahman Sheikh.

"The first batch of 177 Indian nationals, being repatriated to Delhi in a charter flight arranged by their company, was seen off by Ambassador Noor Rahman Sheikh at Beirut International Airport. The Embassy of India in Beirut stands committed to extending best possible assistance to Indian nationals in Lebanon," the embassy said in an earlier post on X.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Qatar today issued an update regarding travel arrangements for Indian nationals amid the evolving regional situation.

In a post on X, the embassy said that Qatar Airways operated two flights to India on Saturday, one each to New Delhi and Mumbai, enabling around 850 Indian nationals to travel out of Qatar on these and other flights.

It added that Qatar Airways has announced one flight to New Delhi for March 15 and three flights to India for March 16, including services to New Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi.

The embassy also said that Indian nationals in Qatar have the option of travelling to Saudi Arabia before flying to India, noting that Indian carriers have increased flights from Saudi Arabia to India.

The mission further stated that it continues to operate three 24x7 helplines for Indian nationals and advised people to follow all guidelines issued by Qatar's Ministry of Interior and other authorities.