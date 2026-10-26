Leave your handset in another room when spending time with children, urges Priyanka Raina

When asked to comment on how these days a lot of people are lost in social media, not paying attention to their children, Priyanka told IANS, "I think safety is foremost important. There's nothing more important than that, and being present overall is very much important for parents in day-to-day life. And if there is a safety concern, then it is unquestionable that you shouldn't use your phone when you're with your child because you're setting an example, and children learn from that. So I would say, please stay away. When you're with your child, leave your phone somewhere far away. Don't be on the screen. It's very important to be present."