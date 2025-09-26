Learning music boosts professional skills across all industries, says survey

According to a new survey, the vast majority of adults who had music education or played an instrument in school credit the hobby with equipping them with critical abilities to advance in their careers, regardless of industry.

The study, conducted by Making Music and the Association of British Orchestras (ABO), discovered that out of 900 adults in the United Kingdom who took part in the survey, nearly a third (28 per cent) of those working in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) said they used transferable skills developed through music education in their professions, with the figure rising to nearly half (48 per cent) in non-STEM careers, Arts Professionals reports.

Respondents reported that many of the skills learnt through music education practice had proven useful in their careers, with 89 per cent stating that it had increased their perseverance, 87 per cent stating that it had improved their focus and concentration, and 85 per cent saying it had improved their teamwork and collaboration abilities.

More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of the respondents claimed that music education helped them overcome stage fright and acquire confidence, allowing them to improve their performance and presentation skills.

The most prevalent professional disciplines for responders were financial services, medical, emergency services, and religion, while a fifth were in education, and 14 per cent had pursued careers in science, math, and information technology.

The vast majority of individuals polled (98 per cent) had taken part in music throughout their elementary and secondary school education, with 37 per cent studying music to A-Level or equivalent.

The study also found that having access to music education or playing an instrument in school increases long-term participation, with 79 per cent of respondents still performing in an ensemble, symphony, or band, 72 per cent attending concerts regularly, and 78 per cent listening to music in their homes.