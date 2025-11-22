Learning ability in Bengaluru below state average: Only 18% of Class 3–5 children can read Class 2 text

BENGALURU: Learning ability among children in Bengaluru Urban and Rural is woefully low and below the state average, according to the Child Rights Index (CRI) report released by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Thursday.

Bengaluru Urban shows that only 17.6% of children from Class 3 to 5 can read Class 2 textbook.

It is 17.3 % for Bengaluru Rural children. Only 44.7% of children in Bengaluru Rural and 49.7% children in Bengaluru Urban can solve simple subtraction problems.

This is below the state average of 34%.

The report has suggested strengthening the quality of education, infrastructure and learning methods in the poor performing districts.

The lockdown during Covid-19 has had an impact on the reading ability and problem-solving ability of children.

Four years later, children have not come up to the pre-pandemic level in their learning, said the report.