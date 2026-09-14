‘Global languages for progress, mother tongue for identity’: Amit Shah to youth

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged people to learn as many languages as possible but stressed that they should not abandon their mother tongue, while highlighting the importance of language and culture on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.



He said that the Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as the official language of the Indian Union on September 14, 1949, and highlighted the importance of language in preserving culture and self-respect.

In a video, Shah said, "The Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as the official language of the Indian Union on September 14, 1949. However, a paradox emerged after independence: while political freedom was attained, issues concerning one's own language, culture, and self-respect were relegated to the margins. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi had called for freedom from the colonial mindset, and language plays a central role in this liberation.”



He said that decisions such as renaming Rajpath to Kartavya Path and replacing colonial-era laws with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam were steps towards restoring self-pride.

“The renaming of Rajpath to Kartavya Path was not merely a change of name; three citizen-centric laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—were enacted to replace the punitive laws established by the British. This was not just a change of words; it was a restoration of self-pride,” he further said.