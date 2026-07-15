Learn, adapt, lead: What industry leaders seek from Class of ‘26 on World Youth Skills Day

The expectations from fresh graduates are evolving as workplaces become more dynamic and interdisciplinary. Employers today are placing equal emphasis on adaptability, communication, critical thinking, collaboration and a willingness to learn, along with domain and technical know-how.
In this context, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2026, leaders from diverse sectors share the qualities which they believe will help young professionals build successful careers in 2026:
In today’s rapidly evolving business environment where AI skills are a key differentiator, any fresher entering the industry needs to demonstrate quickly what they have learnt and have a passion to upskill. Leaders are increasingly assessing whether individuals possess judgement and AI fluency to compete, alongside an unwavering obsession with delivering results.
Allwyn Dsilva , VP & Global Head – L&D, Future of Work & Business HR, Tata Communications
The narrative for Indian engineering is evolving from being a manufacturing hub to becoming the world’s design lab. The true opportunity for our engineers is to cultivate deep domain expertise. This is the moment to stop merely participating in the workforce and start building high-impact, original solutions that solve global industrial problems.
Sudarshan Mogasale, CEO of Dassault Systèmes Solutions Lab (India)
I’ve seen the manufacturing sector evolve from being process-led to becoming increasingly technology and sustainability driven. While technical fundamentals remain important, what truly sets young professionals apart is their ability to continuously learn and take ownership. Those who combine these qualities with a people-first approach grow into future industry leaders.
Vinita Singhania, Chairperson & Managing Director, JK Lakshmi Cement
Today, industry needs people who can do much more than execute processes. They need to use AI-driven insights and make decisions that improve business outcomes. While technology is becoming increasingly important, qualities such as ownership, adaptability, collaboration and a problem-solving mindset remain just as valuable.
Ajay Rao, Founder & CEO, Emiza
The future will belong to those who can continuously learn and work effectively alongside AI. The focus must shift from preparing young people for a single job to preparing them for lifelong learning. By combining human and AI-enabled skills, we can empower our youth not just to participate in the future of work, but to lead it.
Vinay Kumar Swamy, Country Head, Pearson India
If a young graduate were to ask me what it takes to build a meaningful career, my advice would be simple: never stop learning. Build your communication skills, stay curious, learn to solve problems, and develop resilience to navigate uncertainty. The ability to work alongside communities also enables lasting impact.
Arun Nalavadi, Chief of Programmes, Livelihood, Magic Bus India Foundation