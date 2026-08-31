Leaked audio claiming rank manipulation in Jadavpur University PhD admissions sparks call for CBI investigation

Kolkata, Aug 31 (IANS): Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), a teachers’ organisation, has demanded an independent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into alleged irregularities in PhD admissions at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, West Bengal.
On Monday, they submitted a deputation to the Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor in this regard.
A copy of the letter reads, "It has come to our knowledge through an audio recording... that an alleged attempt was made to facilitate the admission of Anustup Chakraborty, reportedly associated with the Students' Federation of India (SFI), to the Ph.D. programme in the Department of International Relations of Jadavpur University by allegedly placing his name among the top three candidates, despite his reported position being 24th in the merit list."
The letter further said, "It is further a matter of serious concern that the name of Prof. Partha Pratim Ray, a CPIM leader, who has subsequently been reported to be the President of the Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA), has repeatedly figured in the said audio exchanges. The contents of the audio recording, if genuine and accurately representing the conversations in question, raise serious concerns regarding the integrity and transparency of the University's PhD admission process."
The organisation said that any attempt to improperly influence or manipulate an admission process would not only undermine the principles of merit and fairness but would also seriously damage the reputation and academic credibility of Jadavpur University.
"Under these circumstances, on behalf of the Jadavpur University Unit of ABRSM, we respectfully demand that the University take immediate steps to ensure an independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), or such other appropriate central investigating agency as may be considered legally and factually appropriate, into the allegations."
The organisation wants to know whether any attempt was made to improperly alter, influence or manipulate the merit-based PhD admission process in the Department of International Relations.
"In view of the seriousness of the allegations and their potential impact on the academic integrity and reputation of Jadavpur University, we request your good office to take immediate and appropriate steps to ensure that the truth is established through an independent, impartial and credible investigation, without protecting or targeting any individual. We trust that the University will treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves and take all necessary steps to uphold transparency, merit, fairness and the academic integrity of the University," the letter read.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.