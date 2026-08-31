Leaked audio claiming rank manipulation in Jadavpur University PhD admissions sparks call for CBI investigation

"In view of the seriousness of the allegations and their potential impact on the academic integrity and reputation of Jadavpur University, we request your good office to take immediate and appropriate steps to ensure that the truth is established through an independent, impartial and credible investigation, without protecting or targeting any individual. We trust that the University will treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves and take all necessary steps to uphold transparency, merit, fairness and the academic integrity of the University," the letter read.