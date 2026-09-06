Leadership is more than power: OLF panel explores what young India needs

At a session at the Odisha Literary Festival 2026 on September 6, the conversation moved beyond political leaders to a larger question: What kind of leadership does a changing society need, and what does it mean for young people entering the world of work?

The discussion, moderated by Ravi Shankar, journalist and author, brought together corporate and political experiences to examine leadership, workplace pressures, ethics, youth movements and the changing nature of careers.

Santrupt Misra, Member of Rajya Sabha (Odisha), argued that leadership should not be restricted to politics. He identified three evolving forms. Leadership based on “power, control, authority”, another centred on “engagement, motivation and inspiration”, and a third focused on “purpose and meaning” and the self-actualisation of one’s mission in life.