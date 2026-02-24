Leaders across parties react sharply as NCERT revises Class 8 textbook

New Delhi: Leaders across parties have reacted sharply to the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) revised Class 8 Social Science textbook, which states that the Congress accepted the 1947 Partition as "the only way forward", sparking a fresh debate over how India’s history is taught.

Speaking to IANS, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused the Congress of distorting historical realities for decades. "The history of the Congress party is quite tainted; that is why, after so many decades, history itself has turned rebellious. The Congress tried to push the country’s reality, its history, and the contributions of great national figures into the dark pages of history. Now all of this should come before the nation and the new generation — and it is coming," he said.