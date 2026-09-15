‘Lead, put country first’: Nirmala Sitharaman tells Gen Z, Gen Alpha

Chennai, Sep 15 (IANS): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday students should cultivate humility and a strong sense of responsibility, citing the example of renowned scholar Sir Isaac Newton and his acknowledgment of the contributions of other scholars to his success.
Addressing students at MGR University in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, FM Sitharaman said even a brilliant scholar like Newton acknowledged that he needed the assistance of several other scholars to achieve his success and make his discoveries.
"A brilliant scholar like Newton acknowledged that he required the assistance of various other scholars to achieve his success; he stated that it was through this collaboration that he was able to make his various discoveries. He expressed this with great humility," the minister noted.
"Therefore, it is crucial for students to cultivate humility and a sense of responsibility," the finance minister noted.
FM Sitharaman said Newton’s acknowledgment reflected a deep sense of humility and demonstrated the importance of recognising the contribution of others in one’s achievements.
FM Sitharaman urged students to draw inspiration from this approach and develop humility alongside their academic and professional pursuits. The finance minister emphasised that a sense of responsibility should also remain an essential part of their personal and professional growth.
"A distinguished scholar like Newton, in his speech, has stated that he needed the help of various scholars for his success today. Through this, he has conveyed that he was able to make various discoveries. He expressed this with great humility," the finance minister mentioned.
FM Sitharaman urged the graduating students to take up leadership responsibilities and prioritise the nation’s interests as they embark on their professional journeys. The finance minister emphasised that the security and strength of the country are fundamental to ensuring a stable future for its citizens.
FM Sitharaman also encouraged the graduates to remain humble while pursuing excellence and adapting to rapid technological changes.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.