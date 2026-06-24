"LDF surrendered Keralam's right to withdraw PM SHRI scheme": State Education Minister



In response, Minister N Samsudheen told the House that, as per the MoU signed by the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government, only the Centre has the right to withdraw from the PM SHRI scheme.

He said, "The MoU itself clearly states that the authority and right to withdraw from the PM SHRI scheme rests solely with the Union government. It was the previous LDF government that signed and accepted these conditions. Those now spreading misinformation about the agreement should remember that our government has been in office for only a month. We have not signed any new agreement or carried out any secretive actions."