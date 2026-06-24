"LDF surrendered Keralam's right to withdraw PM SHRI scheme": State Education Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Education Minister N Samsudheen on Wednesday slammed the Left Democratic Alliance (LDF), stating that the previous government signed an MoU with the Centre, surrendering the state's right to withdraw the PM SHRI scheme.
The PM SHRI scheme has been a matter of contention between the LDF and the UDF in Keralam. A row ignited in the Legislative Assembly as LDF MLAs P Prasad, KK Ramachandran and PK Praveen submitted an adjournment motion notice, seeking suspension of House proceedings to discuss concerns over the government's decision to constitute a Cabinet sub-committee and initiate steps to implement the PM SHRI scheme.
In response, Minister N Samsudheen told the House that, as per the MoU signed by the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government, only the Centre has the right to withdraw from the PM SHRI scheme.
He said, "The MoU itself clearly states that the authority and right to withdraw from the PM SHRI scheme rests solely with the Union government. It was the previous LDF government that signed and accepted these conditions. Those now spreading misinformation about the agreement should remember that our government has been in office for only a month. We have not signed any new agreement or carried out any secretive actions."
Slamming CPI MLA P Prasad, the Education Minister added, "P Prasad's resolution on the PM SHRI scheme is not in line with the facts. It was the previous government that signed the agreement. Following the signing of the MoU, the previous government received Rs 99.27 crore in SSK funds that had been withheld for not joining the scheme. Everything up to that stage was done by the previous government. The present government has neither signed any new agreement nor taken any further steps so far."
He defended the decision to form the Cabinet sub-committee for the PM SHRI scheme, stating that the UDF government has done "nothing behind anyone's back."
"Unlike the previous government, which signed the agreement in a highly confidential manner without even discussing it in the Cabinet and without informing alliance partners, we have done nothing behind anyone's back. With the support of the then Chief Minister, the then Education Minister carried out these actions in complete secrecy. The allegations against us are only an attempt to hide that embarrassment," the IUML leader said in the Assembly.
He also rebuked the Opposition's claim that the LDF government later cancelled the agreement on the scheme with the Centre.
Samsudheen said, "The Opposition claims that they signed the agreement but later cancelled it. Where was it cancelled? The letter sent by the previous government never sought cancellation of the agreement or termination of further proceedings. It merely requested that implementation of the MoU be kept in abeyance until a Cabinet sub-committee examined the concerns and submitted its report. It was not cancelled. A letter conveying this was sent to the Centre. Does that have any legal validity? By signing this agreement, the previous government effectively surrendered Kerala's rights and vested all powers unilaterally with the Centre, including the exclusive authority to withdraw from the scheme."
The LDF has criticised the Congress-led UDF government over the step to implement the PM SHRI scheme, accusing it of abandoning its pre-election stance on the scheme.
On Monday, AISF and AIYF activists staged a protest march to the Keralam Assembly, demanding the withdrawal of the PM SHRI scheme. Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters during the demonstration.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.