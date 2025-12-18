Law & order cannot be used to flout court orders: Madras HC to TN

The chief secretary replied that the government has the highest regards for court’s orders but in some cases, the authorities may not be able to comply due to reasons such as financial constraints of the government or law and order issues. This is not intentional, and in such cases, the government exercises its appeal rights, which was done in the above cases as well, he added and sought a month’s time to file a detailed reply.

The judge, however, said the reasons cited were unacceptable. While there may be cases where a judicial order cannot be implemented, law and order cannot be a ground for flouting a court’s order, the judge said, and adjourned the case to January 9, adding that the chief secretary should take a responsible stand while filing his reply. The four officers facing contempt would have to appear at the next hearing as well.