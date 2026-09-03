Latur students bag Rs 1 lakh varsity grant for smart navigation system for visually impaired

Latur: A group of students from a city-based college has secured a Rs 1 lakh grant from Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded for developing an innovative IoT-based navigation and emergency safety system for visually impaired people.
The project, titled "Smart Vision Assist: An IoT-Based Intelligent Navigation and Emergency Safety System for Visually Impaired People," was developed by students of Bachelor of Vocation (B Voc) Computer Technology from Rajarshi Shahu Mahavidyalaya in Latur.
These students -- Mahakaleshwar Pandurang Gaikwad, Radhika Siddheshwar Jadhav and Vishakha Santosh Khanapure -- designed the system to help visually-impaired persons navigate safely by using IoT technology, sensors and smart devices to detect their surroundings. They worked under the guidance of Arun Shinde.
The system can provide real time alerts about obstacles, directions and traffic, while also enabling users to send an SOS message and share their location during emergencies.
The project was selected by the university's Start-up Screening and Evaluation Committee under its Innovation and Start-up Promotion Scheme.
The university's Innovation, Incubation and Linkages Department has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh for the implementation and further development of the project.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.