Latur's College of Agriculture gets 'Vanashree' award for tree plantation, forest conservation

Latur: The Latur-based College of Agriculture has won the prestigious Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vanashree Award 2024 for outstanding contribution in tree plantation, forest conservation and environmental protection, officials said on Friday.

The college, part of the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth, secured first position at both the state and divisional levels in the educational institution category, they added.