Latur coaching owner paid Rs 5 lakh to procure NEET questions from NTA paper-setter, says CBI

New Delhi: Latur-based coaching centre owner Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, arrested by the CBI in the NEET paper leak case, allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to procure chemistry questions from P V Kulkarni, who was on the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel that set the questions for the examination, the agency told a special court.

The agency alleged on Wednesday that Motegaonkar's son attended the coaching classes of Kulkarni where the questions were provided.