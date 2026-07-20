Delhi Police lathi-charge student marchers advancing towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar

New Delhi (PTI): Delhi Police used sticks and batons to disperse hundreds of students and youth activists marching from Mandi House Metro Station towards Jantar Mantar in an attempt to reach the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site on Monday, eyewitnesses said.
The protesters, including a large number of women, raised slogans against the Centre while proceeding towards Jantar Mantar. Heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel was seen in the area as police sought to prevent the march from advancing.
There was no immediate official statement from the police on the reported use of force or any detentions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.