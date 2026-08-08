Late-night mess to Jia Sarai poha: PM Modi's IIT Delhi convocation speech strikes chord, wins over gold medallists

Ramireddy Venkata Sai Reddy, another Perfect Ten Gold Medalist in M.Tech Biomedical Engineering, echoed, saying: "Today, the Prime Minister connected with us deeply because he was very aware of the things happening in the hostel. He mentioned things that happen at 3 a.m. in the night, and these small details made us very happy that such a big person was able to capture such small moments, which made our overall campus life very beautiful and memorable."