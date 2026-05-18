NEET-UG 2026 leak ‘systematic’, says Congress as Kharge links BJP-RSS, demands education minister’s resignation

Speaking to ANI, Masood raised concerns over the functioning of the examination system, stating, "Last year too, the NEET paper was leaked. Again, the NEET paper is leaked. So where is the morality?... Just ED, CBI. Nothing else besides this. ED, CBI. They will just do this, nothing else."

His remarks came amid growing outrage over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the subsequent cancellation of the examination.