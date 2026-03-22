Largest ever Parkinson's study shows how symptoms differ between men, women

Adelaide: Parkinson's disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder, with over 10 million cases worldwide. Up to 150,000 Australians currently live with the disease and 50 new cases are diagnosed each day.

The number of people living with Parkison's is projected to more than triple between 2020 and 2050.

Yet despite the immense impact on those living with Parkinson's and their loved ones, and the staggering cost to our economy â€“ at least AUD 10 billion a year â€“ there is still a lot we don't know about how this disease presents and progresses.

A recent large-scale study of nearly 11,000 Australians living with Parkinson's disease provides some critical insights into symptoms, risk factors and how these affect men and women differently. Let's take a look.