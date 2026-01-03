Devotees throng opening snan of Magh Mela 2026 in large numbers

Prayagraj: Devotees arrived in large numbers across Uttar Pradesh on the first day of Magh Mela 2026 to take a holy dip on the occasion of Paush Purnima, marking the first 'snan' of the religious congregation here on Saturday.



In Ayodhya, pilgrims gathered in huge numbers at the banks of the Sarayu River from early morning to perform the sacred bath, chanting hymns and offering prayers.



At Prayagraj, devotees thronged the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, to participate in the auspicious ritual. Saints and seers described the Magh Mela as a deeply sacred occasion. "During the Magh Mela, devotees visit to seek purification, spiritual upliftment, and divine blessing...Taking a holy dip on these days is believed to cleanse sins, purify the soul, and bring divine grace..."