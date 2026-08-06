Large firms to be net job losers, small businesses to drive employment: Nandan Nilekani

New Delhi: Large, well-structured corporations in India are likely to become "net job losers" in the coming years as automation and artificial intelligence (AI) streamline tasks, making millions of small businesses the primary engine for future employment, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani said on Thursday.

Speaking at the NCAER India Policy Forum 2026, Nilekani, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Governors of NCAER, called for a fundamental shift in the "mental model" of how India views job creation.