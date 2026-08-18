Laos tests new classroom tools for students with disabilities across primary schools in Xieng Khuang

Vientiane, Aug 18 (IANS): The Lao Ministry of Education and Sports has launched a research study on inclusive education for students with disabilities, aiming to improve teachers' capacity and the quality of education for people with disabilities, local media reported on Tuesday.
The introductory meeting, held in the Lao capital, Vientiane, on Monday, brought together relevant stakeholders to review the research methodology, tools and timeline, and to agree on their respective roles and responsibilities ahead of implementation.
The study will be conducted at a primary school in northern Laos' Xieng Khuang province during the 2026-2027 school year, involving 18 students with disabilities, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local Pasaxon newspaper.
The research aims to support the practical use of a new inclusive education tool in classrooms and help teachers apply effective methods to support students' learning. It will also assess how the tool can be implemented in schools and identify areas for improvement to ensure it benefits all students.
The study will use a blended learning and case study approach, including classroom observations, teacher-completed forms, learning plans, monitoring and evaluation data, interviews, and focus group discussions. It will also examine parental involvement, access to guidance, and support provided through school and district systems.
The initiative is expected to help the ministry and its partners identify the conditions needed for the effective and sustainable use of inclusive education tools.
By improving access to learning and foundational skills such as reading and writing, the initiative aims to help students with disabilities develop the skills they need for the future and participate more fully in their families, communities and society.
The Lao Ministry of Education and Sports is working to improve the quality of education, expand access to basic education, and strengthen student engagement in schools.
Under the 10th National Socio-Economic Development Plan (2026-2030), the Lao authorities aim to boost school enrollment and produce 50,000 graduates from vocational and technical training programs over the next five years. The education ministry has also introduced key reforms to modernise curricula, strengthen human resources, and improve teacher welfare nationwide.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.