Lankan PM explores school education infrastructure, visits IIT Delhi

NEW DELHI: A day after her nostalgic visit to Hindu College, her alma mater at the University of Delhi, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr Harini Nireka Amarasuriya, continued her Delhi visit with engagements focused on strengthening academic, research, and educational ties between India and Sri Lanka.

On Friday, she visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, and later the CM Shri School in Rohini as part of her efforts to explore avenues for collaboration in higher education, innovation, and school learning models.