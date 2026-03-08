Landscaping for holiday homes: Learning from designing gardens for second homes

Choose plants that are not delicate

Holiday homes should never rely on fragile species. The harsh salt-laden breeze, strong sun, and intermittent care require plants that are drought-tolerant, heat resistant, and forgiving. Delicate, exotic species that need misting, shade control or daily watering rarely survive. The plants must be able to “hold their ground” when no one is around for days.

Plan for who will care in your absence

Regular maintenance like trimming, cleaning fallen leaves, and checking irrigation lines is unavoidable. A local gardener visiting once or twice a week is usually enough if the right plants have been chosen. The garden must be self-sustaining, so the layout, plant palettes, and soil preparation must be designed to minimise maintenance. Avoid lawns unless absolutely necessary; groundcovers and hardy shrubs perform far better.