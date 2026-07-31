Landmark step in building credible exam system: Manipur CM on passage of anti-paper leak Bill

Imphal: The passage of a bill to amend the anti-paper leak law to introduce stricter punishments is a landmark step towards building a credible examination system and will protect students' aspirations, Manipur chief minister Y Khemchand Singh said.

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote amid a walkout by several Opposition parties from the India bloc. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill on Wednesday.