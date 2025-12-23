"Landmark deal will bring major economic gains": MEA hails India-New Zealand FTA

The Free Trade Agreement includes zero duty on 100 per cent of goods exports upon entry into force; tariff elimination on 8,284 tariff lines, expanding market access for Indian products; and new growth avenues across IT-ITES, finance, education, tourism and audio-visual services

New Zealand has committed to facilitating investments of USD 20 billion into India over the next fifteen years, thereby supporting manufacturing, infrastructure, services, innovation and employment under India's Make in India vision.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also described the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a landmark step that will significantly boost trade, investment and economic collaboration between the two countries.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said the agreement marked a new phase in bilateral ties. "A landmark in India-New Zealand ties. The India-NZ FTA, concluded in record time under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi and PM Christopher Luxon, places our partnership on an accelerated growth trajectory. It will surely boost trade, investment and economic collaboration across sectors," he wrote. (ANI)