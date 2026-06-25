Land issue delays school construction for half a year in village

TIRUCHY: Construction of a new building for the Government Primary School at Ayyampatti in Gundur panchayat remains stalled for more than six months owing to an alleged site row, forcing students to continue classes from temporary facilities.

The existing school building was declared unsafe after it became dilapidated, prompting parents and residents to seek a new building. Following representations from villagers, the government sanctioned `18 lakh to construct a new building.

Tender for the project was finalised in September 2025 and preliminary work began. Officials said the work was quickly stopped after residents objected to the site.

Villagers demanded that encroachments on the school’s land be removed and the building constructed there rather than new site near a road junction.

The encroachments were removed about two weeks ago, triggering hopes that construction would finally begin. However, work has not taken off as the district administration is is still allegedly undecided on the location of the new building, residents said.

At present, students attend classes at a village anganwadi centre and under the shade of trees. School furniture and educational materials are being stored in a nearby temple.

“Students suffer without access to proper infrastructure and basic facilities. The authorities should expedite the project and commence the construction without delay,” said C Gunasekaran, a resident.

Another resident, S Kumar, said enrolment in the school had steadily declined over the years. “Less than 100 students studied in the school four years ago. Now only eight remain. All the children have shifted to nearby private schools. If the school is built, students would come back,” he said.

When contacted, a Block Development Officer said there were differing views over the location of the building. The matter is under consideration and a decision will be taken shortly.