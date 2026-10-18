Lamp of Love - poem by Rabindranath Tagore

Light, oh where is the light?

Kindle it with the burning fire of desire!



There is the lamp but never a flicker of a flame---is such thy fate, my heart?

Ah, death were better by far for thee!



Misery knocks at thy door,

and her message is that thy lord is awake,

and he calls thee to the love-tryst through the darkness of night.



The sky is overcast with clouds and the rain is ceaseless.

I know not what this is that stirs in me---I know not its meaning.



A moment's flash of lightning drags down a deeper gloom on my sight,

and my heart gropes for the path to where the music of the night calls me.



Light, oh where is the light!

Kindle it with the burning fire of desire!

It thunders and the wind rushes screaming through the void.

The night is black as a black stone.

Let not the hours pass by in the dark.

Kindle the lamp of love with your life.