Mizoram CM launches Rs 5-cr development projects at Champhai College

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday launched development projects worth around Rs 5 crore at state-run Champhai College in the eponymous town, officials said.
The projects under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) include a new classroom building constructed at a cost of Rs 3.7 crore, renovation of the multipurpose hall at Rs 40 lakh, a semi-running track at Rs 40 lakh and a Rs 50 lakh package covering a solar power plant, vocational skill and personality development programmes, workshops, and IT and laboratory equipment, they said.
According to officials, Government Champhai College is one of two colleges in Mizoram selected under the first phase of PM-USHA.
Work on the projects started on February 12 last year and was completed on July 15 this year within the stipulated time-frame, they said.
Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma recalled his association with the college as a member of its first batch and expressed satisfaction at the institution's growth, noting that it had emerged as one of the multidisciplinary colleges offering a wide range of academic streams.
He said the college's spacious campus could potentially be developed into a university campus after Mizoram State University is fully established.
He also announced that Rs 50 lakh had recently been sanctioned for expanding the college hostel.
Lalduhoma said the government was strengthening the college's academic capacity in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Four assistant professors had been appointed under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and another four for the Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) programme, while three contractual faculty members had also been engaged, he said.
Highlighting development initiatives in Champhai district, the chief minister referred to the working women's hostel at Tlangrawt, improvement in district jail infrastructure, road widening and the New Champhai Sports Complex.
Under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, four eco resorts are being developed at Keilungliah, Zote, Ngur and Mualbuhvuma, while a heritage and cultural centre has been proposed at Champhai Vengthlang at an estimated cost of Rs 33.87 crore, he said.
Lalduhoma said the DoNER Ministry has sanctioned Rs 30.13 crore for four ginger-processing units at Mualkawi, Tualcheng, Zotlang and Vaphai under the Ginger USP Project to promote sustainable ginger cultivation and value-chain development.
Urging students to safeguard their physical and mental well-being, Lalduhoma said they would become future leaders and government officials.
He also warned them against drug abuse, saying the best way to avoid drugs was never to experiment with them.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.