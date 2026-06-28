‘Lakshya’ coaching initiative emerges as hope for aspirants in rural Chhattisgarh



BJP MLA from Pandariya Bhawna Bohra, initiator of the free coaching project, said that Pandariya is the second-largest assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh, and being a large constituency, it came with greater challenges. During the election campaign, she constantly heard that children had to leave their homes and move to big cities to prepare for competitive exams. Many talented students had to abandon their dreams midway due to financial limitations. This very concern inspired her to start the 'Lakshya' free coaching centre in Pandariya.

"Today, more than a hundred students are connected to this coaching centre, and many youth have successfully cleared various competitive exams. The objective is not just to run a coaching centre but to make Pandariya a strong hub for quality education," said the MLA.

MLA Bohra further elaborated that selecting qualified teachers is crucial for quality education. For this reason, teachers are appointed through a multi-stage process involving interviews, written exams, and demo classes. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai recently gifted Pandariya a 'Nalanda Campus' (library/study complex), which will immensely benefit the youths in higher education.

"We all thank him for this; it will provide an even better environment for students to study in the coming times," she stated.

She opines that when a young person from a village becomes an administrative officer or a doctor, the impact is not limited to just one family; the entire region gets inspired, and other children begin to dream big.

Pallavi Pathak, a homemaker from Pandariya, said that continuing her studies along with household and family responsibilities was extremely difficult. Due to their financial situation and family obligations, preparation for the competitive examination was impossible. With the commencement of this coaching centre, she can now prepare for the CGPSC while managing her household responsibilities.

This initiative is a massive relief for girls whose families do not permit them to go outside the town, she added.

"Getting free coaching near her home is nothing short of a grand opportunity. In the absence of this facility, preparing for competitive exams would have been difficult due to financial and social circumstances," said Bhagwati Chandrakar, a resident of Kisungarh.

If this coaching centre were not opened, then moving to another city would be the only option for her, said Anjali Tiwari, an aspirant.

According to Anjali, apart from coaching fees, she would have had to bear additional expenses for rent, food, and living. The teaching here is excellent, regular tests are conducted, and every subject is systematically covered. Her dream is to become a Deputy Collector, and she is confident that this coaching centre will play a vital role in making her dream a reality.

"I fully believe that any rural youth who wants to prepare for CGPSC should come here and take admission; whatever their goal is, it will be achieved," said Anjali.

Previously, students from rural and backward areas had to move to big cities like Raipur, Bilaspur, or Bhilai to prepare for competitive exams, said Tarachand Patel, a teacher of the coaching centre, adding that coaching fees, along with accommodation and food expenses, collectively cost around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh, an amount impossible for several families.

Patel further informed that with the support of visionary MLA Bhawna Bohra, the coaching centre at Pandariya is now providing quality education to students from surrounding villages.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.