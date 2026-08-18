Lakshmanan Meyyappan: How the world’s youngest CA at 16 built a career in finance

Lakshmanan Meyyappan, an Indian-origin finance professional based in Dubai, has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s youngest male Chartered Accountant (CA).

Meyyappan qualified as a CA at the age of 16 years and 170 days in Dubai on June 30, 2021, according to Guinness World Records. He began preparing for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification at the age of 15, after completing his Class 10 board examinations.