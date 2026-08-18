Lakshmanan Meyyappan: How the world’s youngest CA at 16 built a career in finance

Lakshmanan Meyyappan, an Indian-origin finance professional based in Dubai, has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s youngest male Chartered Accountant (CA).
Meyyappan qualified as a CA at the age of 16 years and 170 days in Dubai on June 30, 2021, according to Guinness World Records. He began preparing for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification at the age of 15, after completing his Class 10 board examinations.
His interest in finance developed during the Covid-19 pandemic, when lockdowns gave him additional time to explore the subject. He completed the ACCA programme in about a year and went on to become an ACCA affiliate at 16.
Meyyappan later expanded his professional qualifications by completing all levels of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) programme and earning the CFA charter. He is currently pursuing an MSc in Finance.
Now 21, Meyyappan works as a Senior Research Analyst at Dubai-based investment firm Century Financial. His work involves investment research, financial market analysis and supporting decision-making related to financial markets.
However, his interests extend beyond finance. Meyyappan also designs and builds watches, pursuing the craft alongside his professional and academic commitments.
Reflecting on his journey, Meyyappan said becoming a record holder was never his primary goal. He emphasised that he did not approach professional qualifications as a race, but instead focused on developing a practical understanding of finance and skills that would remain useful in the long term.
He described his achievement as meaningful but said learning driven by curiosity, rather than speed, leads to a more valuable outcome. He also recalled feeling anxious about his Class 10 board examinations, making his subsequent academic and professional achievements particularly significant.