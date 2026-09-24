Lady Shri Ram College for Women students protest over safety after rape near campus

Placards at the march included “Raaton pe bhi haq hai hamara” and “Girls just wanna... walk home”. Students also raised slogans including “Down with the patriarchy” and “Azaadi”.

The protest followed an incident on Tuesday when police intercepted one of the accused in the alleged gangrape case near LSR's back gate. A brief exchange of fire took place around 50 metres from the college.

LSR suspended physical classes from Tuesday afternoon and shifted classes online on Wednesday following the encounter. The Students' Union held an emergency online general body meeting on Tuesday night to discuss safety concerns.

Students said they had concerns about the availability of PCR vans and the functioning of the Pink Booth near the college. They also questioned why students and college security staff were not informed about the police encounter before the start of the college day.

“The back gate near where the exchange of firing between police and the accused happened is actually a very unsafe area,” a third-year student told PTI. She also alleged incidents of men exposing themselves near the area and raised concerns about poor lighting.

Police officials visited the college on Wednesday as students protested. They assured students of round-the-clock police presence at the Pink Booth, improved street lighting and increased deployment in the area.

LSR Principal Kanika Ahuja said the college had requested increased patrolling in the lanes adjoining the back gate and nearby parks.

“The safety, security and well-being of our students is of paramount importance to us,” Ahuja said.

The college also made faculty mentors and counsellors available to students following the incident.

Physical classes resumed at LSR on Thursday, September 24.