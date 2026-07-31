Ladakh to host India's first Black-Necked Crane Festival

Srinagar, July 31 (IANS): As part of the administration’s efforts to preserve and protect the rich and unparalleled natural heritage of the Ladakh region, Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday announced the nation’s first black-necked crane festival from August 11 to August 14 in the union territory.
Lt. Governor Saxena said on X today, “The Nation's First Black-Necked Crane Festival is a celebration of Ladakh's unparalleled natural heritage and our collective commitment to wildlife conservation. From 11-14 August 2026, join us in Leh, Tso Kar and Hanle for an extraordinary journey of conservation, culture, birdwatching, and community engagement, dedicated to protecting the world's only alpine crane."
“Together, let us safeguard these sacred wings and preserve Ladakh's pristine ecosystems for future generations,” he said.
The Black-necked Crane is deeply connected to Ladakh as its designated state bird, an iconic summer breeding visitor and a sacred symbol of good luck in local culture.
Ladakh is the only region in India where these rare birds successfully breed. These arrive in Ladakh in March and April to breed in the high-altitude marshes, wetlands, and lakes of the Changthang region, such as Tso Kar, Tso Moriri, and Hanle.
These birds build their nests in shallow wetland waters (about 30 cm deep) to protect eggs from predators. The threats faced by this rare bird species are due to environmental pressures caused by feral dogs, overgrazing by livestock, and tourist disruptions during breeding months.
Locals call these birds ‘cha thung-thung’. They are viewed as sacred harbingers of prosperity and good fortune.
As per folklore, sighting a pair of these birds is considered lucky.
Their striking courtship and mating dances have directly inspired traditional Ladakhi folk performances like the 'Chartses' dance.
These birds and the effort to protect them are celebrated through regional initiatives like Ladakh's dedicated Black-Necked Crane Festival to raise awareness for protecting their fragile nesting grounds.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.