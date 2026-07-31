Ladakh to host India's first Black-Necked Crane Festival

Lt. Governor Saxena said on X today, “The Nation's First Black-Necked Crane Festival is a celebration of Ladakh's unparalleled natural heritage and our collective commitment to wildlife conservation. From 11-14 August 2026, join us in Leh, Tso Kar and Hanle for an extraordinary journey of conservation, culture, birdwatching, and community engagement, dedicated to protecting the world's only alpine crane."